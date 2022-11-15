Indore: ‘Society needs youths who can bring positive change’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Sonal Sisodiya, principal of Daly College of Business Management, said that in today's time it is really surprising to see youths reading books and contemplating issues. Society needs youths like this, who can bring positive change.

She was addressing as chief guest the book review programme organised by the Young Thinkers Forum at Daly College on Monday. The book being reviewed was ‘Disindianising Indians’ by Prasanna Deshpande.

Prajwal Gaur said that in this book the author has expressed concern about Indian values ​​which are being destroyed due to leftist conspiracies.

Law student Saloni Ojha said that in this book the author has done an in-depth analysis of the theory of post-modernism and post-structuralism and how the new left has spread its foothold in India and is involved in the promotion of social fragmentation.

Mausam Rajput said that this book by Prasanna Deshpande helps to understand how the Left captured Indian educational institutions through academics and tried to break society through identity politics.

Yash Agrawal of Young Thinkers Forum said that the Forum organises many such intellectual and ideological events.