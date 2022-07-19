e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Central India Academy hosts Khel Utsav to celebrate silver jubilee

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 03:12 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of silver jubilee celebrations, Central India Academy organised “Silver Jubilee Khel Utsav”. Rita Singh, principal of the school said that the school is celebrating 25 years of success and is organising an inter- school sports festival that will include various sports competitions like football, badminton, volleyball, swimming, kho-kho, rope skipping and cricket, etc.

In the same vein of events the first inter school under-17 badminton competition was organised. Various players from other schools in the city participated. Being the first competition of the sports festival, Charanjit Singh Arora, director of the school, Principal Rita Singh and Vice-Principal Rashmi Sharma began the festival by lighting the lamp.

The competition was conducted with great zeal in the under-17 boys’ match. Adarsh Patel of Satpura Academy won the first position and Gurjyot Singh Khanuja of central India won the second position.

In the girls’ under-17 match Soumya Londe of St Mary's Convent School came first and Akshita Panchal of Ebenezer School secured the second position. Winners were awarded with trophies.

The judges of the competition were Yuvraj Verma and Himanshu Carpenter. Younis Khan was the match referee.

