Dewas: BJP bags 80, Congress 40, Independent 15 seats in 9 Municipal Councils

PTI

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The counting of votes for nine Municipal Councils under Dewas district began on Sunday. So far, Bharatiya Janata Party candidates have won as many as 80 seats, Congress 40 while Independents have won 15.

These wards come under Hatpipalya, Bagli, Karnavad, Satwas, Loharda, Kantaphod, Kannad, Khategaon and Nemavar civic bodies. The victory certificates were distributed to the elected candidates by returning officers in their respective municipal councils.

BJP candidates won 8 seats, Congress 6 while the remaining one seat was won by an Independent candidate in Hatpipliya.

Out of 15 wards of Bagli, BJP bagged 10, congress 2 while Independent candidate won 3 seats. BJP bagged 9, Congress 5 and Independent 1 out of total 15 wards of Karnawad.

In Satwas, BJP took the lead in 7 wards, Congress in 6 wards while Independents in 2. In Loharada, BJP and Congress were tied at 7 each , while Independent won 1.

In Kataphod, Congress won 8, BJP won 6, and Independent won 1 seart. In Kannod, BJP took the lead in 11 wards, Congress and Independents in 2 each.

In Khategaon, BJP won 9, Congress and Independents won 3 sats each. Lastly, BJP registered wins in as many as 13, Congress and Independent on one seat each each in Nemawar.

The counting for the first phase of urban bodies elections started in the state from 9 am on Sunday. The election for the first phase was held on July 6. The counting for the second phase of urban bodiesí elections will be conducted at Excellence School in Dewas on July 20, Wednesday.

The results of Dewas Municipal Corporation, Sonkatch, Peeplarwana, Bhunrasa and Tonkkhurd Municipal Council will be declared during the second phase.