Dewas: Act-eve foundation donates furniture to government school

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Act-eve Education and Welfare Foundation, Dewas donated 50 sets of furniture, worth Rs 1.7 lakh has been provided to the government school of Tigariya Sancha village under Dewas tehsil of the district.

According to organisation president Mohan Verma and secretary Kishor Asnani, they have been engaged in social service for the past seven years. So far, 300 sets of furniture have been given by the foundation to more than 12 government schools in rural areas. Both the dignitaries also expressed their gratitude towards the people who helped them.

On this occasion, the organisation also presented a computer set for the students. At the event, educationist Vijay Srivastava, litterateur Jeevan Singh Thakur, social worker Ganesh Pohani, and others were guests. Kishore Asnani conducted the programme and school principal Santosh Marskule proposed a vote of thanks.