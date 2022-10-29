e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDewas: Commissioner inspects construction of collector office, govt residence

Dewas: Commissioner inspects construction of collector office, govt residence

According to sources, the construction work is being done at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): City commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan inspected the construction of the collector office and government residential building on Saturday. Reportedly, 62 different categories of government residences of the new housing society will be constructed in modern form by breaking old ones located on the civil lines along with the collector building.

According to sources, the construction work is being done at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore. Commissioner Chauhan completed the examination process in the presence of departmental officers and engineers of the construction agency. He investigated the used raw materials like cement, sand and others, along with observing the construction map.

Chouhan said that he has instructed the contractors to speed-up the building process and informed the media that it would be completed within the stipulated time frame. He added, soon collector Chandramouli Shukla's workplace will be transferred to the new building.

Read Also
Dewas: Spl drive for Ayushman Card registration on October 29
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Five people die while under treatment in MY Hospital, death is now toll 7

Indore: Five people die while under treatment in MY Hospital, death is now toll 7

Indore: Up to 30% rebate on power bill amount at Lok Adalat

Indore: Up to 30% rebate on power bill amount at Lok Adalat

MP: Madarsa teacher held for molesting minor girl in Khandwa

MP: Madarsa teacher held for molesting minor girl in Khandwa

Dewas: Death procession of polythene’s effigy taken out

Dewas: Death procession of polythene’s effigy taken out

Guna: Minor girl’s gang-rape incident Women, girl students seek stern action against accused

Guna: Minor girl’s gang-rape incident Women, girl students seek stern action against accused