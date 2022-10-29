Dewas: Commissioner inspects construction of collector office, govt residence

FP NEWS SERVICE

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): City commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan inspected the construction of the collector office and government residential building on Saturday. Reportedly, 62 different categories of government residences of the new housing society will be constructed in modern form by breaking old ones located on the civil lines along with the collector building.

According to sources, the construction work is being done at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore. Commissioner Chauhan completed the examination process in the presence of departmental officers and engineers of the construction agency. He investigated the used raw materials like cement, sand and others, along with observing the construction map.

Chouhan said that he has instructed the contractors to speed-up the building process and informed the media that it would be completed within the stipulated time frame. He added, soon collector Chandramouli Shukla's workplace will be transferred to the new building.

