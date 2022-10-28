Dewas: Spl drive for Ayushman Card registration on October 29

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): A special drive for Ayushman Card registration in Dewas district will be launched on October 29 across the district, following instructions of collector Chandramouli Shukla. The campaign is aimed at to achieve 100 per cent targets under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme in the district.

A training camp was organised for CHO and MPW under chairmanship of district panchayat CEO Parkash Singh Chouhan, here at district panchayat meeting hall. In which, Chouhan instructed to make village and ward-wise list to identify beneficiaries.

He also instructed village employment assistants, Patwari ASHA, health worker CHO, VLE to be present on duty from 8 am. Giving information, district immunisation officer Sunil Tiwari said that this ambitious health insurance scheme enables all residents of district to avail quality healthcare services across public and private empanelled hospitals.

On this occasion, district immunisation officer Sunil Tiwari, DHO MS Gosar, district media officer Kamal Singh Davar, district co-ordinator Saurabh Sharma, DCM Omprakash Malviya and other concerned officials were present.