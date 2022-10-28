Dewas: ‘Thousands of bamboo saplings to be sown under ODOP’

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): Collector Chandramauli Shukla has informed that thousands of bamboo saplings will be planted in the district under "One District, One Product" (ODOP) programme to be held on November 4. Similarly, a meeting was also chaired by the collector for the preparation of events to be conducted to commemorate the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.

In the meeting, divisional forest officer Mishra informed that Dewas district has been selected for bamboo production in view of the possibilities available in the sector under the ODOP scheme of Madhya Pradesh government. Collector Shukla said that various activities will be organised in the district from November 1 to 7 on the state's establishment day.

Along with this, he instructed the officials to make preparations for planting bamboo in 100 gram panchayats covering two-five acres of land. He also appealed to the citizens to help the government in achieving the target .In this, take help from other departments including Self Help Groups (SHGs), forest department and others.

Reportedly, the main aim of bamboo farming is to economically enhance the district. A roadmap has also been prepared for overall development of the bamboo sector of the district till the next five years. The bamboo plantation will be done in the district from 2021-25, in which 331250 saplings will be planted under MNREGA.