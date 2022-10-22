Dewas: Drinking Water Survey-2022 meet chaired by commissioner

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): A meeting regarding Drinking Water Survey-2022 with municipal technical department officials was chaired by municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan at the corporate meeting room.

Corporation executive Indu Prabha Bharti gave detailed information on the survey through a presentation. Reportedly, water-related facilities are to be upgraded and recorded on the Drinking Water Survey-2022 portal with the participation of the general public.

During the meeting it was discussed how to prepare a record with the action to be taken to resolve water- related complaints on time. Officials also put their point of view on coverage of water supply, capacity of water treatment, consumer end, metering, preparation of direct memory access (DMA), cost recovery and others.

Along with this, information regarding the work of rainwater harvesting was also delivered. Commissioner Chouhan guided the whole city to co-operate with the survey.

