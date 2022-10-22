e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Illegal dhaba razed by administration

Updated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:28 PM IST
Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): In a major step, local administration accompanied by local police demolished a dhaba in Kannod town of Dewas district on Saturday. The dhaba had been constructed without prior permission on government land, Kannod sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Priya Verma said.

In a joint operation, officials of the local administration and the police carried out the drive against land mafias by destroying a dhaba owned by Mukesh, a resident of the said town.

As per SDM Verma, the accused has built a half-concrete house and a dhaba on 1600 square feet of governmental land, which was removed by running a bulldozer into it.

