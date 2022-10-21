Dewas bags 2nd place in PMAY Urban in Best Performing Municipal Corporation

Representative image |

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): Dewas has got the second position in the country in the Best Performing Municial Corporation (Madhya Pradesh) Award category in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban Awards 2021 by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Giving further information, Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan told that Dewas Municial Corporation has once again bagged second place in the best performing Municial Corporation award category in PMAY (Urban). On this occasion, Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal, chairman Ravi Jain and commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan expressed gratitude and congratulated citizens and appreciated the efforts of the employees and officers of the concerned department. They said that in the same way in future also, the municipal corporation has to be made pioneer in every plan of urban development as well.

