Dewas: Person with short height gets job in collector office

DEWAS: Collector Chandramouli Shukla conducted a public hearing at Dewas district headquarters on Tuesday during which many applications were submitted by the citizens. An applicant Lad Singh Chauhan complained that no one offered him a job due to his short height. The collector gave him a job at his own office.

Similarly, applicant Babita Rao said that her son is handicapped and needs financial support and the collector asked the Red Cross to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to her.

In another case, Skukla ordered action against the person who did not pay three months' salary of applicant Ajmeri, son of Hassan who works as a watchman. Additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, SDM Pradeep Soni, and district officers of various departments were also present on the occasion.