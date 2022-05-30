Dewas: 11 houses obstructing MR 11 road construction demolished

File Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven houses that were obstructing the construction of the Major Road (MR) 11 to connect Kela Devi to Bahalgarh bypass were demolished at Durganagar on Sunday.

Officials said that the entire process was completed peacefully as they had discussed the matter with the affected families before starting the demolition. Following the discussion, the families agreed to shift to another place.

According to the direction of local MLA Gayatri Raje Puar and Dewas Municipality Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, nine families were shifted to a multi-storied building constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. On the other hand, the remaining two families were shifted to another place in the town.

One of the residents, Ganesh, said that their houses were obstructing the construction of MR 11 and that's why they were leaving the houses and shifting to another place. Earlier, they received notices for the same. Corporation deputy engineer Jitendra Sisodia said that 11 houses were blocking the construction and action was taken to remove them.