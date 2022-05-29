e-Paper Get App

Dewas: Active participation of citizens necessary for development: MLA Puar

Bhoomi Pujan of development works organised

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

DEWAS: “The development of Dewas district is incomplete without the active participation made by its citizens”. This was said by MLA Gayatri Raje Puar on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan of various development-related constructions.

The MLA added that the administration is working by making a roadmap for the new requirements for the progress of a new city.

In this order, the MLA inaugurated the construction process of CC Roads at New Dewas Zone No 2, St Thomas School, Jamna Nagar, Brahmin Kheda, followed by the asphaltization of the main road in front of Radha Swami Satsang Trusts and many others.

Former mayor Subhash Sharma, BJP district president Rajiv Khandelwal, BJP leaders Vijay Pandit, and other officials were also present.

Municipal Corporation organises summer camp

DEWAS: The Municipal Corporation organised a summer camp for kids between 6 to 16 years of age at Shrimant Tukojirao Puar Sports Park on AB road.

About 700 children are getting training in sports like cricket, football, skating, soft tennis, yoga, lawn tennis, basketball, rugby and others

The children are also being given yoga training. Along with children, elders are also participating in yoga classes.

There is also a food zone in the Sports Park, where children can enjoy ice cream, chaat and other delicious dishes.

Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan said that this summer camp is proving to be very helpful for children who want to play sports at the national level, as children are provided with a high level of training.

article-image

