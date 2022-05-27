Dewas: Imposter caught during CISF physical examination test

Representative Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): An imposter was caught during the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) physical examination test at Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas on Thursday.

According to reports, the physical examination test was going on in the district as a part of the recruitment process of the security forces after the written examination which was held five months ago.

The youth who passed the written examination of various districts were invited to appear in the test. During the biometric test on Thursday, the picture of the accused, Dheeraj Singh, a resident of Sherganj, Raghuraj Satna, did not match with him. After verification, the officer found that someone else's picture was in the records. Suspecting some foul play, he was questioned.

During interrogation, Deeraj admitted that some of his relatives appeared in the written test since he doubted that he could clear the test. After passing the written examination, he came to Dewas for the physical examination.

Following the complaint of Assistant Commandant Narendra Singh, BNP police registered a case against accused Dheeraj Singh, under sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

