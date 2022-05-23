Dewas: Scientific landfill to come up at trenching ground

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A scientific landfill is proposed to be set up near the processing site at trenching ground on Indore- Bhopal bypass road in Dewas for safe disposal of wastage.

For this an environment clearance is needed from the M P State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

A public hearing was conducted in the meeting room of the Municipal Corporation here in Dewas on Sunday. During which, a presentation was made about the scientific landfill.

Municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan while addressing the meeting told that earlier waste was being dumped at trenching ground openly but now, wet waste is composted and dry waste is being recycled for the last one year. The proposed project is an important step towards environmental protection since it will help to maintain a safer, more environment-friendly waste system.

Regional officer of the Pollution Control Board, Hemant Tiwari said that the proposed integrated municipal solid waste processing facility is to be located near the trenching ground in Dewas. Its area is 0.2911 hectares. NV Solve project head Shubham Dubey and Shalini Gupta said that the landfill is a site for safe disposal of waste material. The landfill would be further re-developed into a landscape park.

ADM Mahendra Singh Kavche said that suggestions and written applications have been received during the environmental public hearing. Further action would be taken once these suggestions and applications are resolved.

Corporation assistant engineer Saurabh Tripathi, officials of the MP Control Board, workers and residents were present in the meeting.

