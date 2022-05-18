Dewas: Liquor worth Rs 3.57 lakh seized

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): An excise department team seized 20 boxes of country-made liquor from a vehicle near Kelod Road on Tuesday. The cost of the 180-litre liquor seized is Rs 3,57,000. The vehicle used to transport the liquor was also seized.

The team led by the district excise officer Vandana Pandey intercepted a car (number: DL 9C T5502) near a checkpoint along Kelod road stretch.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Patel, a resident of Patada village in Dewas district. He was booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

Excise chief constable Rajaram Raikwar, constable Nitin Soni, Kedar Chaudhary played a major role in the seizure.

Today's action was taken as a part of the ongoing drive to curb the manufacture, sale and distribution of illicit liquor, as per the directions of collector Chandramauli Shukla.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:58 AM IST