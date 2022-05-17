Dewas: State Shooting Academy conducts talent search programme

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Madhya Pradesh government selected talented youths in the 13 to 16 years age group in rifle, pistol and shotgun shooting for the shooting academy of the state.

After the first phase, the players will be called to Bhopal through SMS where other important tests such as physical and skill tests would be taken in the second and third phases.

The State Shooting Academy conducted a "talent search" programme here at the Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium Vikas Nagar in Dewas on Monday as per the instructions of the state government.

District Sports and Youth Welfare officer Hemant Suvir said many children came with their parents and were handling these firearms for the first time District basketball instructor Dharmendra Singh Thakur, youth coordinator Yunus Khan, karate instructor Praveen Dhoble, badminton instructor Rohit Gupta and others were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:19 AM IST