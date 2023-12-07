Devotees Throng Kalbhairav Temple In Ujjain: Baba Bhairavnath's Sawari Taken Out Amid Full Fanfare

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Baba Bhairavnath went on a city tour in a palanquin in the Mahakal City, after the worship and abhishek in the famous Kalbhairav temple, as part of the two-day event of Bhairav Ashtami festival in the month of Aghan. During this, the temple echoed with the cheers of the devotees on Wednesday evening. Bhairavnath is supposed to be the chief of the army of King Mahakal.

When the procession reached the gate of Central Bhairavgarh Jail, a puja was performed by the jail administration. The male and female prisoners present in the jail welcomed Lord Kalbhairav and took advantage of his darshan. From here the sawari left for Siddhavat. After worshipping at the temple, the procession returned to the temple via various routes.

Abhishek-puja was performed after the birth of Lord Bhairav in the Kalabhairav temple at midnight on Tuesday. After this, Baba was decorated and made to wear new clothes. At night, after offering various types of dishes, Janma Aarti was performed.

As part of the two-day birth anniversary, on Wednesday at 4 pm, as per tradition, the procession of Lord Kalbhairav left the temple. Collector Kumar Purushottam arrived in the evening to worship the palanquin in the sawari. Temple priest Aishwarya Dutt Chaturvedi performed the puja in the temple courtyard.

After the puja, the collector took the palanquin on his shoulders and took it forward for the tour. Armed soldiers, bands, drums, elephants, tashe, cards, flags, carriages, and devotees participated in the procession. A large number of people were present for darshan during the sawari of Baba Kalbhairav. From the temple to the entire sawari route, devotees welcomed Baba Kalbhairav.

There was a crowd of devotees from all over the country who visited the temple since morning. Every day there is a queue of devotees for darshan in Kalbhairav temple. After Mahakal darshan, devotees reach here for darshan.