Destiny decreed that I become an actor, never had to struggle, says 'Shivaji' actor Suman Talwar

Indore: Renowned actor Suman Talwar was in the city for a film project on Tuesday. “I’m so glad that I got this opportunity to visit this beautiful city. I’d like to thank my director, Mukesh Choksey, for this,” says Suman.

Talking about his journey as an actor, he says, “I had no connection with the film industry, but I think destiny decreed that I become an actor. I’ve got immense love from my fans. To be honest, I never had to struggle to get work. I landed my first movie very easily and it was a huge hit. Even before its release, I bagged three more movies.”

Reminiscing about his parents, actor Suman says, “I’m so fortunate that my parents always supported me. They used to tell me, ‘It’s your life. If you want to be an actor, be one. Just don’t do anything under pressure.

“I’ve worked in so many languages; I’ve even acted in an English movie, which gave me the opportunity to evolve as an actor,” he adds.

On his long career in the film industry, Suman says, “It’s been 43 years since I’ve been working in the film industry. Working then was different from what it’s now. People now want more realistic work and I’m trying to match up to those expectations. I’ve never worked in my life for money. For me, the movies I was doing were more important because I wanted to work with great actors, directors and technicians.”

On the rewards that he has got from pursuing a career path that people believe to be strewn with thorns, Suman says, “I mightn’t have earned a lot of money, but I’ve earned so much respect—which is more important for me. Every director has worked with me in 3-4 movies because I never tyhrow any tantrums on my movie sets.”

Elaborating on the super mega-star of his times, Rajinikanth, Suman says, “I’m so grateful that I got a chance to work with superstar Rajinikanth during the shooting of ‘Shivaji the Boss’. He supported me a lot as it was the first movie in which I was lead villain.”

Life has been full of up and downs for Suman. One some days, he used to think he was simply finished. But he always pulled himself up and continued doing what he should do as an artiste and entertainer, he adds.

Talking about his visit to the city, the actor says, “Indore is the cleanest city of India and I want to congratulate the people of the city because the government, alone, can’t achieve this success.”