Departure on friendship day: two youths from Uttar Pradesh take dip in Kshipra, one drowns, another rescued in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Uttar Pradesh drowned while taking a dip in Kshipra river in Ujjain on Sunday.

According to information two friends identified as Sandeep Sharma, 21 and Vishal Tiwari, 22, from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh had come to Ujjain to visit Lord Mahakal Temple on the occasion of friendship day. They went to Kshripra River to have a holy dip. While taking a dip, Sandeep ventured into deep water and started drowning. His friend Vishal swam him to save him, but duo started drowning.

On seeing them drowning, the divers deployed at the Ghat reached and took out both youths from water. As Sandeep was unconscious, he was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“As soon as we spotted them drowning, we started rescue and took them out. Unfortunately, one of them could not be saved,” Santosh, who is deployed as a diver at Ghat, said.