Dense fog in New Delhi, Indore: Six flights cancelled, 18 delayed

Indore: The dense fog that occurred in New Delhi and in the city on Wednesday morning disrupted several air flights. About six 6 flights were cancelled and 18 were delayed, which caused inconvenience to passengers.

Owing to dense fog in New Delhi, the early morning flights coming from there were either cancelled or arrived here late. At the same time, fog at city airport reduced visibility. As a result, early morning flights coming to the city couldn’t land here. Airport director Aryama Sanyal said adequate arrangements were made to address concerns of passengers.

The flights from Indore to Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahemdabad, Gwalior and Dubai were delayed.

Flights cancelled

-IndiGo Mumbai-Indore

-IndiGo New Delhi-Indore

-Air Asia New Delhi - Indore

-Air Asia Indore - New Delhi

-TruJet Hyderabad - Indore

-TruJet Indore- Hyderabad