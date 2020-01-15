Indore: Fly to Belgaum from January 20

Indore: The city is going to get air connectivity for Belgaum in Karnataka from January 20 after Bengaluru. The airline is offering one side fare for single passenger at Rs 3,428.

Bengaluru-headquartered Star Air is going to commence its maiden commercial flight in the state from city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. In the first phase, Star Air will launch flight for Belgaum from January 20. From next month, it will roll out flight for Kishangarh (Rajasthan). The airline will deploy 58-seater Embrayer aircraft for the purpose.

Under the winter schedule, StarAir is the second airline to start flight after GoAir, which introduced flight for New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad from December 20, 2019. Airport director Aryama Sanyal said 35 passengers have booked tickets for Belgaum.

On December 13, CA Bopanna, Star Air assistant general manager (airport services) had visited city and met Sanyal to inquire about space and other facilities available at the airport.

TK Jose, Chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India’s MP-CG Chapter, said air connectivity with Rajasthan had ended after Jet Airways had stopped flight for Jaipur. With launch of Kishangarh flight, the air connectivity will be re-established as Jaipur is located 103 kilometres while and Ajmer and Pushkar are merely 33 km away from Kishangarh airport. Kishangarh airport was inaugurated on October 11, 2017.

Indore-Belgaum flight schedule

-Star Air will operate flight on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

-Arrival from Belgaum: 14.40 hours.

-Departure for Belgaum: 15.10 hours.