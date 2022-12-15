Dengue Scare: Blame weather fluctuations for rise in number of cases

Dengue mosquito | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the frequent fluctuations in temperature, the vector-borne disease has been spreading its tentacles across the city. Four more people have tested positive, making it nine cases in two days.

The total number of cases in the city has reached 231, so far. In all, 143 men and 88 women have fallen prey to the disease.

According to District Malaria Officer, Dr Daulat Patel, the 4 people found dengue positive on Wednesday included three males and one female.

“The number of dengue cases may rise further, but we believe that cases will remain less than the numbers reported last year.

Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water, and it is mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wearing full sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,” Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that there are seven active cases in the city, but all the patients are getting treatment at home .