Dengue Outbreak In Depalpur: Health Department Intensifies Survey, Fogging In Sagrod Village

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District health officials intensified the survey and fogging activities in Sagdod village of Depalpur after the total number of dengue positives there increased to five.

The department has also extended the health camp for three days and it will be continued till June 4. According to district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra, 'Our team has collected 10 samples more from the village as two patients including a 10-year-old kid and a 20-year-old youth, were found positive there. Samples of over 70 patients have been taken, so far.'

She said that all the patients are recovering well but they are under observation.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said, 'We have surveyed over 2,275 containers in 375 houses in the village. Out of these, larvae were found in 13 containers in the area. We have destroyed the larvae and are distributing medicines along with fogging in the village.'

More than 50 people had fallen ill with dengue-like symptoms in Sagrod village which sent the health officials in tizzy. A chaos-like situation prevailed in the village, with a population of 5,000-6,000 people, where the health department raised an alert for the disease and issued an advisory as well.

Similar cases reported in Sanghvi village but dengue-negative

District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that cases of decreasing platelet counts were reported in Sanghvi village, about 25 kilometres away from Sagrod village.

'We reported the cases of depleting low platelet counts with persistent fever in Sanghvi village. Samples of these patients were collected but they were found dengue-negative,' she said.