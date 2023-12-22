Delay In Distribution Of Class VIII Board Marksheets In Mhow: Anxiety Grips Students, Parents

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The delay in the distribution of Class VIII Board marksheets from the previous academic year has left students, parents, and school owners in distress. The State Board's introduction of a new rule requiring schools to deposit fees for each student online before receiving the marksheets has added to the frustration.

Under the new system, school administrations are mandated to submit fees for every student electronically. The receipts for these transactions must then be presented to the board office, after which the batch of marksheets will be released to the respective schools. Unfortunately, the delay in this process has created a predicament for students, especially as the annual examinations draw near.

Parents and students are expressing their concerns about the impact of this delay on the upcoming exams. Many students are worried that without their previous year's marksheets, they may be denied permission to sit for the exams. This has sparked widespread anxiety among the affected students.

School owners, caught in the middle, are grappling with the administrative challenges posed by the new rule. The online fee deposition process, coupled with the protracted wait for marksheets, has left them in a difficult position. Some school administrators have voiced their frustration, urging the education authorities to expedite the release of the marksheets and streamline the fee submission process.

In the meantime, parents, students, and school owners remain hopeful that a swift resolution will be reached, allowing the distribution of last year's marksheets before the upcoming annual examinations.

The situation underscores the challenges associated with the implementation of new policies and the need for effective communication between education authorities, schools, and the community.