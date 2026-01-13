 Death Of Bala Bachchan’s Daughter In Indore Car Crash: Victims Attempted To Dial 112 After Fatal Crash
Call Detail Records reveal that after a fatal car crash on Tejaji Nagar Bridge, Prerna Bachchan, Prakhar Kasliwal, and Mann Sandhu dialed 112 for help but collapsed before police could respond. The trio died on the spot, while Anushka Rathi remains critical. The accident occurred around 4:55 AM when their car collided with a stationary dumper.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Call Detail Record (CDR) has revealed the harrowing final moments of the deceased following a fatal car crash.

Records show that Mann Sandhu and Prakhar Kasliwal managed to dial 112 for emergency assistance immediately after the collision. However, before they could speak to the police personnel, they collapsed and succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were  identified as Prerna (26), daughter of former Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Prakhar (27), son of MP Congress spokesperson Anand Kasliwal, and Mann Sandhu (26). A fourth passenger Anushka Rathi, daughter of retired CRPF ASP Kaushalendra Rathi, remains in critical condition. Due to her unstable health, police have been unable to record her statement.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said that the CDR analysis provided a clear timeline of the victims' movements. The group arrived at Coco Farm House near Manglia around 5:00 pm to celebrate Prakhar’s birthday. They remained there until approximately 1:00 am.

According to police, Mann had initially left the premises earlier than the others and returned to his home. However, the remaining trio drove to Mann’s residence in the Bhanwarkuan area and picked him up around 2:00 am. The group stayed in the Bhanwarkuan area for nearly two hours before heading toward Rau.

The investigation suggests the group reached Rau Gol Square and took the bypass, likely heading toward Prerna’s home in Vijay Nagar, as she had been receiving calls from her elder brother. As they descended the Tejaji Nagar Bridge at 4:55 AM, their car crashed into a stationary dumper.

At that exact moment, Prakhar and Mann attempted to call police for help. Tragically, they lost consciousness before the police could respond. It was not until 5:05 AM that a truck driver spotted the wreckage and informed the police. By the time police arrived, three individuals had already died on the spot. The fourth passenger, Anushka, was rushed to the hospital.

Timeline

5:00 PM - Group arrives at Coco Farm House for birthday celebrations.

1:00 AM - Group leaves the farmhouse; Mann returns home early.

2:00 AM - The trio picks up Mann from his house in Bhanwarkuan.

4:55 AM - The car crashes into a stationary dumper at Tejaji Nagar bridge.

4:55 AM - Victims dial 112 but collapse before speaking to dispatchers.

5:05 AM - A truck driver discovers the accident and notifies the police 

