DAVV Paper Leak Case: Probe Over, Panel To Submit Report To VC Tomorrow

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-member committee constituted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain to inquire into MBA paper leak case has completed its probe and is likely to submit its report on Tuesday.

'We have completed our inquiry into the paper leak case. Only report compilation work is left which will be done on Monday and the report will be submitted the following day,' one of the panel members on the condition of not to be quoted, said.

The report will be kept before the executive council meeting which is scheduled for June 12. The EC will discuss over the report and decide on action to be taken into the matter.

Chink in DAVV's armour had been exposed as two back-to-back question papers were leaked of MBA first semester exams.

The paper leak scandal unfolded when students discovered that the Accounting for Managers paper, scheduled for May 28, had already been circulated on social media platforms a staggering 15 to 16 hours before the official exam time.

The gravity of the situation became apparent when students realised that the very same paper they had received on their mobile devices several hours before had been distributed during the exams.

Later students furnished proofs of Continuous Technique subject paper, which was held on May 25, also reached the university. Exam committee meeting was immediately called which recommended for cancellation of the both the papers.

The four-member committee led by DAVV Lokpal Narendra Satsangi comprising of Indore additional director (Higher Education) Dr Sudha Silavat, DCDC Dr Rajiv Dixit and dean of student welfare Dr LK Tripathi was formed. The committee scrutinised various aspects of the leak incidents.

College may be disaffiliated

Police had arrested a computer operator of a private college and two students in the paper leak case. The computer operator had stolen question paper from almirah of principal account and sold it to a student for Rs 2k. The principal had later admitted that they had not kept question papers in police station as per university rules. EC member Dr AK Dwivedi said that the college may face disaffiliation for violating exam guidelines.