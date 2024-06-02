IMC Fake Bill Scam: Govt Mulling Clamping Sec 52 On DAVV

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that they would try to clamp Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh University Act-1973 on Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya which is in the middle of a storm due to back-to-back question paper leaks during MBA first semester exams.

'We will try our best to impose Section 52 so that there is no scope for any suspicion on the temples of education. We are also trying to make the transparent system,' he said while addressing ABVP activists who had staged a demonstration to press for their demands.

One of their demands included imposing Section 52 at DAVV.

Read Also IMC Fake Bill Scam: Youth Congress Prez Alleges Mayor Responsible

Section 52 ousts the incumbent vice chancellor and disbands the entire executive council. With clamping Section 52, the government recommends a panel of professors to the chancellor who appoints one of them as the new VC. The term of such VC is one year.

Three question papers of MBA first-year exams were leaked hours before commencements of the papers. While exams of two papers were cancelled, the university had changed the question paper of the third subject anticipating its leak too. The question papers were leaked in the last week of May.