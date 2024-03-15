DAVV Hosts Indian Language Conference: 'Need To Understand Power Of Language To Enrich Indian Knowledge Tradition' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Language holds its own significance in the Indian tradition of knowledge. The flowing language of our Indian culture is its lifeline. Indian languages possess the power that has guided us on the path of development. They work to unite us. That's why the new National Education Policy has emphasised the importance of Indian languages. Languages are the promoters of Indian art and culture.

The era of weapons has ended. Today is the era of knowledge, the era of philosophy, the era of language. These thoughts were expressed by Prof Vijay Kumar, the vice-chancellor of Sanskrit University, as the chief guest. He was addressing a one-day Indian Language Conference at the auditorium of Takshashila Campus of Devi Ahilya University on Thursday. The event was jointly organised by School of Comparative Languages and Cultural Research Centre, DAVV.

"The present era belongs to the youth, and they must understand the importance of language, only then can we further enrich the Indian knowledge tradition in the future. Without language, no knowledge holds any significance," he said. DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain said foreign languages cannot awaken you.

This power lies only in Indian languages, which can awaken a person from within. We should take pride in being Indian. Indian language and literature have power that even cannons and swords don't possess. Committee member Shri Anant Pawar said, we must respect our language, and this initiative must start from our homes. We should take pride in our language.

Committee member Shri Om Sharma said we should respect our mother, motherland, and language. At the same time, we must become self-reliant so that we realise our strength and pride. Registrar-in-charge Shri Prajwal Khare said, our progress is possible only in our language.

This is the basis of our progress, and we must understand this. Youth must understand the importance of their language. HoD Rajendra Singh said that DAVV is going to ink MOUs with leading Universities in comparative languages. Soon, a delegation under the guidance of Singh will visit the leading varsities of the country for joining forces for academic purposes.