DAVV forms panel for shifting Tagore college students

Indore: A day after Department of Higher Education (DHE) ordered for shifting Tagore College of Education students to other colleges, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to constituted a five-member committee for facilitating the shifting.

The committee comprises director of college development council Sumant Katiyal, exam controller Ashesh Tiwari, dean of student welfare LK Tripathi, deputy registrar Prajwal Khare and School of Education head Kamakshi Agnihotri.

“The committee will find out vacancies at other BEd colleges and make its recommendation for shifting of Tagore College students there,” said registrar Anil Sharma.

Alleging irregularities and shortcomings on their campus, students of Tagore College had been demanding transfer to other colleges for long.

Last year, college student Ajay Mishra had attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance claiming that he was harassed by college director when he sought to know why facilities promised at the time of admission were not provided and why classes are not held.

He had filmed his act of consuming poisonous substance on mobile phone which went viral on social media prompting the DHE to order an inquiry into the complaint.

In an order to DAVV registrar, DHE on Thursday stated that the inquiry report by Indore division additional director revealed that it would be appropriate to transfer students of Tagore College to other colleges.

The DHE had directed that the university should transfer students pursuing BEd course from the college to some other BEd college under the jurisdiction of DAVV and report back.