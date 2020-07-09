Coronavirus in Indore: Strict Sunday curfew with only emergency services

The implementation of Unlock 2.0 had given people a sigh of relief. Different states had implemented the controlled lockdown as per the need of their area. With extended relaxation in facilities like opening of malls, markets and essential shops, people were trying to grab the normal life once again.

But thing do not seem to be in favour of Indoreans. It feels like people will have to wait more for a routine life. As per District Magistrate Of Indore, Manish Singh, the city will be under complete curfew on every Sunday till further notice. People engaged in emergency services and medical, milk shops, and hospitals will be exempted. Orders regarding the same will be released soon.

This was announced in view of the control of the coronavirus. The decision for the lockdown was taken under the Kill Corona campaign. The government attributed the rise in corona cases to people coming from other states. It also announced that henceforth people entering the state would be screened at the boundary.

DM Manish Singh urged the people of the city to remain indoors and follow the rules as it is for their own safety. "Violation of lockdown was reported maximum on Sunday. In view of the safety of the citizens and control of the virus, we have planned to impose a curfew every Sunday till the situation is under control and people are completely aware of their safety."

"Milk services will only be functional in the morning hours. Hospitals and medical services will be made available 24 hours. All means of transportation and industrial activities will be barred from function. Anyone found violating the curfew rules will be put behind bars and strict action will be taken against hi," added DM.