 Cyber Police Bust Fake Call Centre In Garoth
Cyber Police Bust Fake Call Centre In Garoth

Mobile forensics will be used to obtain information from seized mobile phones and SIM cards.

Updated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): State Cyber ??Police Headquarters busted a fake call centre operating from Mandsaur district which was duping people on pretext of share trading, promising high profits in a short time, by investing through a trading app called ‘ALGO’.

As per information, State Cyber ??Police Zone Ujjain received information of a fake call centre being operated in Punjabi Colony in Shamgarh of Mandsaur district. Acting on complaints of cheating received from victims, DIG Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi plunged into action, directing ADG (cyber) Yogesh Deshmukh to take appropriate action in the matter.

A police team, formed under the leadership of DSP Leena Maroth, along with State Cyber ??Police Zone Ujjain, raided the call centre located in Punjabi Kolaki Shamgarh, Mandsaur. ‘People running the fake call centre had named their company ‘Diamond Research Company’.

Technical research is being done to find out how many people have been defrauded by the accused so far and in which accounts fraudsters have kept their hard-earned money,’ police said. ‘There is a possibility of a large number of people being defrauded by the call centre which has been operating for a long time,’ police further added.

During investigation, 21 persons working in the call centre were arrested on the spot. Police seized 30 fake SIMs, 20 Android phones, 20 keypad phones used for duping people from their possession. Mobile forensics will be used to obtain information from seized mobile phones and SIM cards.

The company duped people by promising innocent people of 5-7% profit per day on a minimum investment of Rs 10k.

The employees then used to transfer the duped money into fake bank accounts online. The police also issued an advisory, cautioning people to first verify a call from unknown persons in the name of investing in stock market through a reliable source or police.

People were advised to stay vigilant so that they can save themselves from falling in the vicious trap. If any such fraud incident occurs, victims should report it to the police and register a complaint by visiting cybercrime.gov.in website.

