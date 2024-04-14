CUET-PG Results Out But DAVV To Grant Admission After LS Polls

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared common university entrance test (CUET) results but the students seeking admission to post-graduate courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya will have to wait for more than 50 days for the admission process to start.

DAVV is among 250 odd universities which accept CUET scores for admission to its courses.

Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the results on the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Eyeing admission in DAVV, more than 40,000 students had applied for CUET-PG which was held in a 15-day window between March 11 and 28.

The exam was held in computer-based (CBT) mode in 572 centres located in 262 cities across India and overseas.

The provisional answer key was released on April 5 and the objection window was closed on April 7, 2024.

Though the results are out, the university is not going to start registration for CUET counselling until the Lok Sabha elections are over on June 4. The reason is that most of the university teachers are roped into poll duty and without them, the admission process can’t be held.

“The university teachers are engaged in poll duty. They will be free only after the Lok Sabha polls results are announced. So when they return from poll duty, the university would share the result data with MPOnline and start the registration process,” said DAVV admission coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

First counselling in June, 2nd in July

The university stated that it would complete the first round of counselling in the month of June itself so that the academic session 2023-24 can be started on July 1. For seats that remain vacant in the first round, the second round of counselling will be conducted in July, Ahuja said.

The university may wind up the first round of counselling before June 25 and commence classes from July 1.

More courses under CUET this year

Last year, there were 18 programmes under the purview of CUET, which reached 43 this year. The university brought MTech and MSc courses also under the CUET so that these programmes also get students from all over the country, Ahuja said.

With the increase in courses, the number of seats under the CUET also increased from last year’s 1,200 to around 1,800 this year.

Admission to be given in following courses

The university is going to grant admission in university teaching departments in various programmes, including 15 MBA programmes. The courses include MBA in Financial Administration, Marketing Management, e-Commerce, Human Resources, Business Economics, Financial Services, Business Analytics, International Business, LLM (Business Law), MSc (Applied Mathematics), MSc (Data Science), MSc (Statistics), MTech (Data Science), MTech (Statistics) MTech (Energy Management), MPharma and others.