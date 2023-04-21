CUET (PG) registration deadline extended till May 5; exam from June 5

CUET PG Datesheet 2023. | Representative Image

Want to take admission PG courses offered by central or other leading universities of the country but missed the chance of registering for common university entrance test (CUET-PG)? Don’t worry. You have an additional 15 days to register for CUET-PG as National Testing Agency extended the deadline till May 5.

Previously, the deadline was April 19.

In a public notice, the NTA said that many new universities wished to participate in CUET-PG. “Now, the total number of participating universities has increased to 176,” it said.

To ensure that more options are available to the applicants while choosing courses at various newly added universities from all over the country, it has been decided to extend the registration deadline till May 5.

The NTA also announced the exam window. The exam will be conducted in an eight-day window from May 5 to 12.

Like the previous year, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is again participating in the CUET (PG) for filling seats in around 15 MBA courses. Around 1000 seats will be filled through CUET (PG).

DAVV courses under CUET (PG)

MBA (Finance Administration), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (Human Resources), MBA (e-Commerce), MBA (Disaster Management), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (International Business), MBA (Financial Services), MBA (Business Economics), MBA (Foreign Trade), MBA (Media Management), MBA (Computer Management), MBA (Advertisement & Public Relations) and MBA (Entrepreneurship).