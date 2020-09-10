CS Ashish Garg is president of CSIA for 2021

Indore: CS Ashish Garg, National President of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, has been unanimously elected as the President of the Council of Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA), for the year 2021.

This is a matter of pride for the city as CS Garg hails from the city, where he was a practicing company Secretary. CSIA was established as an association in the year 2010 in Geneva, Switzerlands and again reconstituted as a company limited by guarantee in Hong Kong in the year 2017. The objective of its establishment is to facilitate, develop and promote the profession of Corporate Secretaries and Governance Professionals and to assist in creation of such organisations in countries where it doesn’t exist.

Governed by a Council of members and representatives from each national member organisation, CSIA has more than 14 member countries today and is catering to 100,000 governance professionals across the globe.

With the strengthening of the Governance Structure in the country and with its growth as an inclusive nation in the Global Corporate Governance map, India Inc. has already made headway in achieving its goal of becoming one of Global Corporate Leaders. Appointment of CS Ashish Garg, as the President of CSIA, would bolster the ambit of this growth.

A Fellow Member of the ICSI, a Post Graduate in Economics (M.A.) and Commerce (M.Com.) and a Law Graduate (L.LB.) from Vikram University, Ujjain, CS Ashish Garg holds almost over 19 years of experience with specialization in Corporate Laws, Organizational Restructuring and Corporate Legal Counselling to Companies.