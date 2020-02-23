Former Tripura CS again sent to police custody

Agartala: A local court on Saturday extended police custody of former Tripura Chief Secretary Yash Pal Singh, arrested on Monday in a multi-crore PWD scam from UP’s Ghaziabad district, to three more days.

Special Public Prosecutor Ratan Datta said the Special District and Sessions Judge Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha ordered three more days of police custody for Singh who was brought here by a Tripura police team after getting his transit remand on Tuesday.

“The former Chief Secretary would again be presented before the Special District and Sessions Judge on February 24. Some important files related to the multi-crore PWD scam are missing. The police during the three-day custody would interrogate Singh to know more details about the financial bungling,” Datta said.

A team of senior police officers late Friday night questioned Singh and two other accused in the alleged multi-crore PWD fund irregularities – former state PWD and Finance Minister Badal Choudhury and former PWD Chief Engineer Sunil Bhowmik.

Singh was state Principal Secretary (PWD) during 2008-09 when the reported misappropriation linked to the implementation of various projects worth Rs 638 crore had taken place.