Anti-competitive conduct probe: Flipkart petition in Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Following the trail of its competitor Amazon, Flipkart has now filed a petition in the Karnataka HC seeking to quash the order passed by Competition Commission of India (CCI) directing a probe into allegations of anti-competitive conduct.

The plea states that CCI has directed an investigation against Flipkart without the existence of a “prima facie” case.

The petition further points out that there is no case of an anti-competitive “agreement” between Flipkart and another enterprises, contrary to the allegations of the informant before the CCI, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DMS).