 Crackdown On Tractor Thefts: Six Held With Vehicles, Machines Worth Rs 18 Lakh
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): Amzhera police achieved a significant breakthrough by cracking down on three major tractor thefts with the arrest of six persons. The police also recovered two tractors, a trolley, a Bolero, and a motor machine worth Rs 18 lakh from them.

Spearheaded by the relentless efforts from SP Manoj Kumar Singh, the police team, led by Amjhera police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais, along with Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna, conducted a series of successful raids.

The breakthrough came after a week-long pursuit following the theft of a tractor on the night of December 10, 2023, from Hanumantiya Kag village. Acting swiftly, the team initiated an investigation, leveraging CCTV footage and toll block information, tracing the tractor's path towards Daluda in Mandsaur. Despite attempts by one of the accused, Suni Chawada, to mislead investigators, the relentless efforts led to the unraveling of the theft operation.

Sunil, accompanied by Sachin, Manish, and others, confessed to stealing the tractor and concealing it under bushes on a farm along Mandi Road in Daluda village. Upon receiving crucial information, the police swiftly seized the stolen tractor, along with other assets including a trolley, a Bolero, and a motor machine, culminating in the recovery of a total of Rs 18 lakh worth of property.

