Crackdown On Road Encroachers: 43 Challans Issued, Rs 15,300 Fine Collected in Neemuch District

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Under the directives of SP Ankit Jaiswal, the Neemuch traffic police and municipal team took decisive action against road encroachers on Wednesday. Additional SP Naval Singh Sisodia, City SP Abhishek Ranjan, and DSP traffic Vaishali Singh supervised the operation led by traffic police station in-charge Urmila Chauhan.

Despite previous warnings, shopkeepers at Baradari continued to extend their shops onto the road, causing traffic jams. The team confiscated goods from these shops and issued judicial challans. Starting from Baradari and moving through Tagore Marg, Fawara Chowk and Kamal Chowk, the team also addressed parked vehicles, wrong-side driving and modified bullet silencers. Other shopkeepers were advised to keep their business within designated limits and avoid obstructing traffic.

During the vehicle checks, the traffic team issued 26 challans for helmet violations, seven for seatbelt violations and 10 for other infractions, collecting a total of Rs 15,300 in fines.

The crackdown alleviated public frustration caused by road encroachments. Many citizens expressed gratitude to SP Jaiswal, DSP Singh and inspector Chauhan for restoring smoother traffic flow.