Indore: Biker Killed After Colliding With Divider At Diversion For Under-Construction Flyover

Deceased Shubham Soni |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Low visibility and improper marking at diversion for under-construction flyover took second life in the last ten days at Bypass Road as a 27-year-old man was killed after his bike collided with a divider in Kanadiya police circle in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident occurred near Phoenix Citadel Mall at around 2:30 am when he was returning to his place.

Earlier, a 33-year-old man lost his life similarly after his bike collided with a divider on a service road near Best Price on May 18 night. In both the cases, they took the service road due to diversion made for under construction flyover, where due to lack of lighting and improper marking, they collided with the divider.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shubham Soni, a resident of Khandwa who was staying in Rau area. He worked in a paint company and had joined work a few weeks ago. He was the only son of his parents and is also survived by a sister.

Additional DCP zone-2 Amrendra Singh said that they will send a letter to the NHAI regarding proper arrangements at diverted routes for under-construction flyover concerning that no such incidents happen again. The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the reason behind the incidents.

Woman killed after truck hits her two-wheeler

A 32-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries she received after a recklessly driven truck hit her two-wheeler. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Reena Golani. The incident occurred on Bypass Road, Bicholi Mardana under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on May 27 and she died during the course of treatment, the next day. The police registered a case against the truck driver and seized the vehicle.