COVID-19 alert in MP: Home isolation for six who visited Taiwan

Indore: With one suspected patient admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH), district health department has kept six people who recently returned from Taiwan in home isolation.

The department officials said that state health department had provided them list of these six people who were screened at their places and were instructed to isolate themselves in home.

State health department has directed the officials to screen the people travelling from 32 countries to Indore including Italy, Taiwan, Iran, China and others. Earlier, health department had given a list of 74 people and they were screened at their homes and some of them were kept on home isolation.

According to nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme Dr Santosh Sisodiya, “Our team is regularly taking health updates of the suspected patients who were directed to isolate at their homes. They didn’t have any symptoms but they were kept isolated as per guidelines for precautionary measure.”

He also added that the 24-year-old girl admitted to MY Hospital is stable and they will get their sample reports soon.

Screening for people returning from 32 countries: District health department has appealed to the people to provide details of all the people who have come to Indore not only from China but also from 31 other countries including Italy, Iran, USA, Japan, and Germany, as they too might be infected with COVID-19.

As per the new guidelines of Union Health Ministry, hospitals and health officials will have to send information regarding people who have come from China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, USA, Canada, France, Germany, UAE, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Taiwan and Finland in the last 15 days.