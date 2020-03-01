Indore: One more suspected COVID-19 patient admitted to MY Hospital

Indore: After a gap of about a month, one more suspected patient of deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) on Saturday night. The 24-year-old girl had recently returned from Italy and had come in contact with a positive patient of COVID-19.

She has been kept in isolation ward and her samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Earlier, as many as five patients were also admitted but their samples were tested negative after which they were discharged.

According to Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, the girl has been kept in isolation in the Chest and TB Unit of the hospital.

The IDSP official added that the girl came to Indore and informed the health officials that she was in Italy and one of her friends was tested positive there.

Being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure.

Blood, swab samples taken: According to health officials, the girl has mild symptoms of cold and cough. “She came to MY Hospital and informed the officials about her return from Italy,” sources said.

According to doctors, blood and swab samples of the patient was taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. “Sample reports of the patients will be received in three-four days. Earlier, we had got a list of 74 patients and all were screened. Now, we have a list of 32 countries and people coming from these countries will be screened,” health officials said.