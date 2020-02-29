Indore: Paramedics being taught conflict management

Indore: Concerned over the increasing cases of violence against doctors and hospital staff, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Allied Health Sciences Institute (MAHSI) has been focusing on teaching ‘Conflict Management’ to the students.

Director of the institute Dr DK Taneja said “Conflict Management has become necessary in today‘s medical education as the cases of violence against doctors and staff have been increasing. We are focusing on training paramedical students to handle such situation and to take positive steps to avoid any violence.”

He said that being a good professional is not enough and being a good human being is equally important, and they were focusing on that aspect.

Deputy director Hemant Shukla said there are over 300 students in the institute who are learning why such situations arise and how it can be avoided.

“Along with medical education, we are also focusing on hospital administration by hold regular lectures. Violence against meical staff generally takes place when patient’s family who are already in grief feel that the staff is not paying adequate attention to the patient,” Shukla said adding, “the attending staff should speak firmly but politely with the patient’s family informing them about the condition of the patient and the prognosis and satisfy the family members.”

The college administration believes that doctors meet the family members and patients only when they are on rounds but the paramedical staff remains on the front and they must know to handle the situation.

“Earlier, the cases of violence were reported from Delhi and other cities of north India but now it has been increasing in Indore and nearby cities. It is high time that everyone should work on the reasons and how to avoid such incidents,” Dr Taneja said.

No entry without helmet: Taking initiative for road safety, MAHSI has also made the campus ‘no entry without helmet’. Institute has directed the students that they can enter the institute on their two-wheeler only when wearing a helmet.