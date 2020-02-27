Indore: MP Lalwani comes out in support of shopkeepers opposing proposed metro route

Indore: Member of Parliament from Indore Lok Sabha constituency, Shankar Lalwani, on Thursday came out in support of shopkeepers who were opposing the construction of underground metro rail station between Gandhi Hall and Bada Ganapati, arguing that it would ruin their business.

Lalwani discussed the issue with the metro rail officers and urged them to find an amicable solution. He also said that the planning team should again discuss the road plan on the disputed stretch so that the shopkeepers are not inconvenienced in any way.

It is reported that according to the plan, a metro station will be constructed at Kothari Market due to which some buildings in the area will have to be demolished, and all the shopkeepers would have to vacate their shops.

Asheesh Singh, commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation said that the metro rail company needs the entire site along the Kothari Market for at least two and a half years. After the construction of the metro is completed the IMC will again construct a complex there and allot shops to the shopkeepers. Till the construction is completed the shopkeepers will be provided a better place for their trade. He said the market is owned by the corporation and it is clear in the agreement that the corporation can revoke the agreement whenever it wants.