Indore: No Metro rail from here, say Kothari Market bizmen

Indore: City’s Metro rail project hit a stumbling block on Wednesday as a large number of shopkeepers of Kothari Market, Khatipura and MG Road staged demonstration against train’s proposed route between Gandhi Hall and Sanjay Setu.

The shopkeepers of city’s leading commercial areas kept their shops closed to protest against proposed Metro route passing through their areas. They raised questioned over the survey done for the project.

“We don’t need Metro Rail, which will uproot our shops, businesses and jobs. Project will be of no use if it snatches away bread from thousands of people,” areas traders Manish Nigam, Narayan Arora, Vijay Grover said. They alleged that officials who carried out survey for Metro rail route didn’t inform them about the plan and only took their signature after asking few questions.

“They plan to demolish shops located between Gandhi Hall and Khatipura, which will ruin our businesses. The new alternative given to us will take many years to develop,” they added.