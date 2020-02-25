Indore: Nearly 30 encroachments removed from YN Road

Indore: Nearly 30 encroachments on Yeshwant Niwas Road were removed by a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation and police on Tuesday.

Armed with JCB machines, removal gang comprising nearly 50 members reached the YN Road and started demolishing kiosks and shops built illegally.

“The illegal structures mostly located near ESIC Hospital were removed. In total, around 30 kiosks and shops were uprooted,” said removal gang incharge Mahendra Singh Chouhan.

During the anti-encroachment drive, police were also present who quelled the protests by some shopkeepers.

BJP leader Pappi Sharma reached the scene and protested against the drive. Sharma alleged that the BJP workers were being targeted by the corporation for deliberately harassing them.

Chouhan rubbished the allegations saying that they were removing illegal structures from all parts of the city.