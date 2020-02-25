Indore to wear festive look for IIFA awards

Indore: To make guests feel good, city will be decked up for a festive look for the guests of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) award function to be held at Daly College next month. Malls, prominent roads, squares and Khajrana’s Ganesh temple will be cleaned, decorated and illumined with colourful lights.

Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi held a meeting with officials of different government departments in this regard on Monday. Those present at the meeting included IGP Vivek Sharma, collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, airport director Aryama Sanyal, joint commissioner of revenue Sapna Solanki, additional collector BBS Tomar, IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya besides officials of public works department, tourism, traffic etc.

Discussions were held to improve BRTS Road, Ring Road, Bypass Service Road and Super Corridor. Some prominent hotels of city have been reserved for film stars by the organiser company. Tripathi said state’s art and culture should be promoted during the event for which tourism department should ensure measures.

Films produced by the tourism department on Madhya Pradesh will be screened at the event. On the sideline of three-day event, film stars will visit Mahakaleshwar and Khajrana’s Ganesh temple.

Tripathi asked officials to ensure special light arrangements on all major public buildings, malls and hotels. He asked concerned departments to make a plan regarding parking, power supply and security at Daily College. Drinking water and snacks will be available for audience.