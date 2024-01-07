Country In Mainstream Of Fast Development: Governor

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): "The country is progressing very fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra is reaching to common people and benefits are being made available to all the needy." This was stated by Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday in village Lalakheda of Ratlam district.

The Governor, addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra programme here, said that the country is now in the mainstream of fast development and welfare schemes of the Union government has become a big source of uplift of common people. He said that through Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, the government has reached every home of common people to give them benefits of the welfare scheme.

He said that the sincere efforts and hard work of Modi have yielded positive results. The Ajivika Mission has given new confidence to the women and they are bringing happiness to the families. All round development is taking the place of poor, farmer, woman, and youth under Modi, the Governor added. In the programme, Governor Patel distributed benefits to the beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLAs Dr Rajendra Pandey and Mathuralal Damar, district panchayat president Lalabai, district administration, and police officials were present. The programme was conducted by Ashish Dashottar and sarpanch of the village Badrilal Patidar gave a vote of thanks.