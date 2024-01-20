Countdown To Ayodhya: How Indore Is Celebrating Ram Lalla's Homecoming?

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With barely 48 hours left for the Ayodhya Consecration ceremony, the entire nation is diving into the celebrations. The streets, colonies and roads can be seen decorated with saffron flags with the name Ram on them. Such is the scene in Madhya Pradesh's Indore!

Indoreans-- from school children to college students and government officers, all can be seen seen swaying on the Ram 'dhun' (tunes).

Former Lok Sabha speaker leaves for Ayodhya

On Saturday, Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan aka Tai left for Ayodhya to participate in the grand event of lord Ram Pran Pratishtha to be held on January 22.

Idols installed at several places

On the other hand, the idol of Ram temple and lord Ram can be seen on the main squares of the city like Palasia. The idols are also installed in the city malls.

Excited, youths can be seen clicking pictures and selfies with the replica temple.

At Palasia, where the template ‘I love Indore’ is placed, there the portraits of Lord Ram and the idol of Lord Ram are installed.

Students participates in different events

The College students dressed in traditional attires, were spotted dancing to dhol beats as they took out Lord Ram’s rally at Indore's Khandwa Road ahead of Ayodhya event.

The celebrations can also be seen in the educational institutions, schools and colleges. To mark the celebration of the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Ram Mandir, the students of Shri Gujarati Innovative College, under the leadership of Chairman Navneet Bhai Patel and Principal Saurabh Parikh, under the guidance of Prof. Bhakti Vora made the beautiful rangoli of the Ram temple and Lord Ram.