Coronavirus Update in Madhya Pradesh: Health Department sets up 15-bed centre near Indore for Dubai passengers

Indore: In a bid to break the COVID-19 spread chain, passengers coming to Indore from Dubai through international flights will be kept at quarantine centre set up by the department in Simhasa village, for 24 hours.

Health Department and District Administration have developed the quarantine centre in Jagadguru Dattatray College of Pharmacy in Simhasa with a 150-bed facility.

Passengers will get two meals, snacks and tea during their quarantine period.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, “We will complete all the arrangements in the quarantine centre by Wednesday evening and will disinfect the facility on Thursday morning before the flight from Dubai arrives here.”

The CMHO ensured bedding facilities along with food and RO water facilities at the centre with the help food inspectors.

“We are also deploying 12 nurses on roster basis at the centre along with doctors and paramedical staff. It will be a compulsory quarantine for all passengers and no one would be allowed to go out during the quarantine period,” the CMHO added.

The department is developing a facility of 150-bed but directed the staff to get ready to increase the number and to use the building of nursing college too if required.

Chief food safety officer Manish Swami will ensure the quality of food and water to the passengers.

Passengers to be kept in three categories: According to Dr Jadia, “As per the new guidelines, we will categorize passengers in three categories including A, B, and C.”

Category A: Passengers in A category will be those travelling from the COVID-19 affected countries and are symptomatic to the disease. Samples of these patients will be sent for testing.

Category B: Passengers who are asymptomatic but travelled from affected countries and are more than 60-years-age.

Category C: Passengers who are asymptomatic but travelled from affected countries.